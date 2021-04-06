New push in Idaho to decriminalize legally bought marijuana

A new initiative would basically protect Idaho adults 21 and up who are carrying up to three ounces of marijuana.

BOISE, Idaho — Marijuana advocates want to decriminalize the drug in Idaho. But it has to be legally purchased.



Many Idahoans make the drive to pot shops in border states where weed is legal.



Right now, that includes every neighboring state except Wyoming.



A new initiative would protect Idaho adults 21 and up while transporting up to three ounces of marijuana they purchased legally out-of-state from the store to their private property.

Advocates say the goal is to not punish Idahoans who buy weed legally for private use.

"Everyone knows Idahoans are driving across the border and bringing back home with them about $10 million worth of marijuana a month from legal stores. Every purchase in Oregon or Washington is a purchase not made from illegal marijuana dealers in Idaho and we should incentivize that, not penalize that," said Russ Belville, spokesman for the Idaho Citizens Coalition and Chief Petitioner of the measure.



Consumption is illegal in some cases or if a person carried it in public.



The initiative needs about 65,000 signatures from all 35 of Idaho's legislative districts. That's after lawmakers passed a bill to increase requirements for initiatives to make the ballot.

