New pageant honors Filipino women and culture in Idaho

The first-ever Mrs. Maharlika Idaho is now starting her reign, after getting crowned over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — A pageant celebrating Filipino culture just crowned its first winner.

The Mrs. Maharlika Idaho pageant aims to honor Filipino women and their culture. Pageant contests also happen to be a big part of Filipino culture, according to Pageant Director Floyd Bea.

"Bringing the pageant here is kind of really special for everybody," Bea said. "To celebrate them and have a representation with the community — but at the same time, they are warriors."

Bea said bringing this pageant to the Gem State is like having a piece of home here. The pageant is appropriately named as well since Maharlika means nobility and bravery.

Over the weekend, Idaho crowned the first-ever Mrs. Maralika Idaho: Jovi Wilson.

"It means so much to me," Wilson said, "especially to my family and friends who support me a lot, and I thank God for this."

Wilson is from Malabon, Metro Manila in the Philippines, but she now lives in Twin Falls. She hopes that this pageant helps inspire other Filipino women in the area to follow their dreams.

"I encourage all women out there to join the pageant, especially the Filipino culture to spread the word and encourage them," Wilson said. "Be confident."

Nine women took the stage for the title of Mrs. Marahlika Idaho, but for the contestants, they say giving back to the community was their top priority.

"The nine lovely ladies agreed on sponsoring a scholarships program for selected Filipino American students - in high school, college, or tech school - who wanted to further their education," Bea said.

The night was one to remember and was packed full of Filipino culture from the music and dances, to the gowns and beauty.

"It is a way to celebrate beauty," Bea said, "at the same time, we are not just smart people; we are also beautiful people."

Bea hopes this first step will help Wilson go on to represent Idaho in future Gem State pageants and beyond.

"Not just the state pageant but hopefully some national pageants as well," Bea said. "We haven't had any official representation in the past."

As for the reigning Mrs. Maharlika Idaho, she's hoping to continue inspiring women along the way.

"My goal for the next year is to encourage other women like me," Wilson said.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.