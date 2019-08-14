CASCADE, Idaho — A beloved tackle shop in Cascade is under new leadership for the first time in decades.

John and Tina Christoffersen officially took over Tackle Tom's Aug. 5 from longtime owner Tom McGlashen. McGlashen told KTVB back in May that he planned to retire and sell the place after 31 years slinging lures and licenses.

John Christoffersen has been a customer of Tackle Tom's since he was a boy. He spotted the "For Sale" sign posted outside the shop this summer, and knew it was meant to be.

Christoffersen, a Kuna High graduate who moved to Las Vegas in the late 1980's, says he doesn't plan to change much about the Cascade favorite. The couple does plan to add a farmer's market and BBQ cooked on-site four days a week - weather permitting - for people to take camping or out on the water.

The Christoffersens also say they also plan to add firearms and ammunition to the shelves of Tackle Tom's sometime next month.

