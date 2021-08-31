New outdoor gym now open in Nampa park

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gym was held Tuesday at Maple Grove Park.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa has opened a new outdoor gym.

The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning

They set it up at Maple Grove Park at 16th Avenue and Garrity Boulevard.



The new Fit Lot features equipment to allow for strength, cardio, balance and flexibility training.



"Basically, you can do a whole workout without having a gym membership. It's free to the community, you can come out get a cardio workout in, get some strength training in, stretch and have the whole thing done right here free in the park," said Sherri Moro, fitness supervisor with the Nampa Rec Center.



The construction and equipment were funded through a grant from AARP.

"We are excited AARP chose Nampa for this great amenity,” Nampa Parks and Recreation Park Superintendent Cody Swander said. ”Our city is focused on providing health and wellness opportunities for our citizens. This new facility offers increased opportunity for healthy activity and we anticipate the fitness gym will be a popular amenity for the public to use."



As part of the grant, the city is offering free group fitness classes that teach participants how to properly use the equipment. Those begin in September.

If you are interested reach out to Nampa Parks and Recreation at 208-468-5858.

