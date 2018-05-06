NEW MEADOWS -- A New Meadows woman was killed Monday when the pickup she was riding in ran a stop sign and was hit by a logging truck.

The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on Idaho 55, south of New Meadows.

According to Idaho State Police, 28-year-old Bruce Haynes of New Meadows was driving north on Walker Lane when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Hayne's Ford pickup continued onto the highway and collided with a loaded logging truck.

The pickup rolled, ejecting Haynes and his passenger, 25-year-old Alicia Lamere of New Meadows. Neither Lamere nor Haynes was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Lamere died from her injuries at the scene. Haynes was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center.

The driver of the logging truck, 43-year-old Eric Fuller of Sweet, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The collision blocked the northbound lane of Idaho 55 for about four hours while crews investigated.

