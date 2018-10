BOISE — Get ready for a night down memory lane.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany are coming to Boise next summer in their 53-city 'Mixtape Tour'.

On Tuesday, June 4, you can enjoy the soundtrack of your glory days at Taco Bell Arena at 7 p.m.

Tickets on sale Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets online exclusively through ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Taco Bell Arena Box Office, or over-the-phone.

© 2018 KTVB