BOISE, Idaho — The historic Certified Cleaners building in Hyde Park may soon become home to a new bar in the historic North Boise neighborhood.

Boise Planning and Zoning commissioners will consider a conditional use permit during its regular meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

CTY Studio, an architecture, design, and art studio based in Boise, filed the permit application on behalf of the owner, Tyson Carter, who is also from Boise, but has recently lived in Puerto Rico. The permit is requested because the bar would be within 300 feet of a residential zone.

The proposal by CTY Studio calls for a 2,094 square-foot bar within the 4,186 square-foot Certified Cleaners building, which is located at 1509 North 13th Street.

Documents filed with Planning and Zoning indicate that outdoor patio seating and ten bicycle parking spaces would be installed on the south side of the building, which faces an alley with parking spaces just north of Alturas Street.

The 13th Street entrance would be between North End Pizza and the Hyde Perk coffee shop. A bakery tenant is planned for the northern part of the building, next to the pizza restaurant.