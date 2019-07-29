BOISE, Idaho — Dogs will soon have a new place in Boise to run and play while off-leash.

Boise will officially open the new Together Treasure Valley Dog Island inside Ann Morrission Park on Tuesday, July 30.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, City Council members and project partners will be on hand for a special ceremony that starts at 11 a.m.

"Boiseans love their four-legged friends and we are excited to add another place for dogs to run and play to our popular park system," said Bieter. "This new offering makes Ann Morrison Park even more of a destination for people who live, work and play in the City of Trees."



The public is invited to bring their dogs to the dedication ceremony Tuesday morning and let them loose.

Together Treasure Valley Dog Island is located in the southwest corner of Ann Morrison Park. The site includes a 5.4-acre active dog area, a fenced "shy dog" area and opportunities for dogs to swim and play in the surrounding pond. Two picnic shelters have been installed along with nine park benches.

The adjacent pond was dredged and cleaned in anticipation of the new dog park opening.



"We are proud to offer an opportunity for dogs to run, play and swim so close to downtown Boise," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "This is a unique addition to one of our Ribbon of Jewels parks that we anticipate will be very popular with residents."



The $450,000 project was funded in part through donations from the group Together Treasure Valley and the Harry W. Morrison Foundation.



The opening of the dog island will not change Ann Morrison Park's seasonal dog off-leash schedule. The park will continue to be open to off-leash pets November 1 through the end of February.