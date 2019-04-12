BOISE, Idaho — Crews are working Wednesday morning to set up a replacement Christmas tree in Boise's Grove Plaza after the previous tree tipped over and broke Thanksgiving night.

A crane is being used to lift the new tree into position. The Christmas tree lighting is scheduled to take place Friday evening at 6 p.m.

The lighting ceremony had originally been planned for last week, but event organizers were forced to postpone it after the original tree - a 45-foot donated white fir - fell over.

The tree crashed to the ground, snapping branches and breaking Christmas lights and the large star tree topper. The Downtown Boise Association, which puts on the tree lighting, looked first to see if the tree could simply be set upright again, but ultimately concluded the damage from the fall had left the giant tree unsafe.

KTVB has reached out to the Downtown Boise Association for information about where they obtained the replacement tree.

Friday's tree lighting will be covered live during the News at 6 on KTVB.

