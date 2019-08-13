BOISE, Idaho — Tamarack Resort is getting ready to bring back the Wildwood chairlift.

On their Twitter page, Tamarack posted a video of the new towers arriving for the chairlift.

Tamarack is improving its mountain terrain and opening up lift-served access to more than 200 acres.

The Wildwood Express chairlift was originally installed in 2005. It was dismantled in late 2013 after Bank of America repossessed the lift, which eventually ended up in Brian Head, Utah.

The high-speed, detachable, 4-person chairlift will service the Wildwood trails, which have not been skiable by lift since 2009. The lift will provide access to intermediate and expert trails along with gladed tree skiing.

In addition to the new ski lift, Tamarack is expanding its grooming fleet with the addition of two vehicles. A new groomer has the ability to groom Tamarack’s summit cornice and other steep terrain.

Resort officials say offering guests more skiable terrain is a high priority.

Tamarack’s summer maintenance team will be clearing brush and removing undergrowth to reduce fire danger. This will also provide more skiable snow for skiers and boarders next winter.

Earlier this spring, construction crews got to work on completing the first phase of the Village Plaza. For more than a decade the village sat undisturbed.

Dozens of workers are trying to finish the massive project by the start of the 2019-2020 winter season.

Retail shops, ski rentals, restaurants and more than 100 condominiums are expected be ready for visitors.

Tamarack Resort President Jon Reveal said the resort will have all the things you would expect at a top-tier year-round resort.

Tamarack is a four-season resort located in Donnelly, about 90 miles north of Boise.

