Following new CDC guidelines, Boise School District to review mask policy

BOISE, Idaho — After the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would ease its guidelines on fully vaccinated people wearing masks indoors, the Boise School District said it will review its policies regarding masks in schools.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the school district's spokesperson said all current policies and mask requirements are still in effect until any further announcements are made.

"We will rely on CDC guidance specific to schools, as well as recommendations from our local health professionals. An announcement will be made as soon as all relevant data is available," Dan Hollar said in a statement.

The CDC's new guidelines include that fully vaccinated people no longer need to physically distance themselves from others, unless required by local law or ordinance, and they no longer need to test or self-quarantine before or after domestic travel.

