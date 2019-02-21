CALDWELL, Idaho — Construction is underway for a new crisis center in Caldwell, but they need some help to put on the finishing touches.

The Western Idaho Community Crisis Center will serve adults in need of mental health and substance abuse disorder.



Southwest District Health says currently, when folks are in crisis, they typically end up in emergency rooms or jails. So this center would help meet the needs of those individuals.



The construction started in January and they still have a lot of work to do.

It's all in partnership with the Southwest District Health and Lifeways.



“We are looking for extra help, so we do have some startup funds that were provided but with tenant improvements and security upgrades we kind of used some of those funds,” said project manager Christina Froudel. “We are requesting funds, donations, for Lifeways in order to really make this place a welcoming environment, make it feel very homey for folks.”

They're looking to use those funds toward things like new furniture.



Southwest District Health does have funds from a contract with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, but they're trying to build a sustainability plan.



The crisis center would serve region three which includes six counties.



It's expected to open sometime in April.