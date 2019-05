BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been stocking a new pond in Boise with rainbow trout.

The half-acre pond is in Sterling Park at the corner of West Irving and North Mitchell streets.



Workers have put about 500 trout in the pond since March.

RELATED: Idaho Fish and Game is stocking big trout in Magic Valley ponds

Fish and Game plans to continue stocking the pond regularly in the spring and fall.