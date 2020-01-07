New Boise police chief sworn in, promises 'a culture of transparency and accountability'

During his remarks, Chief Ryan Lee acknowledged the national turmoil surrounding police brutality, saying, "policing must involve and reflect the community."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Wednesday swore in the city's new police chief, Ryan Lee.

McLean began the ceremony by acknowledging the challenges facing the city and the police department.

"This is a really pivotal moment to be swearing in a new police chief," she said. "Over the course of eight months, the city of Boise sought the right chief, but in that time, a pandemic has hit, we are experiencing extreme economic hardship, and the need to examine policing in our society is elevated."

She concluded that Lee is "the right person for the time that we find ourselves in for our community and to lead the Boise Police Department forward."

During his remarks, Lee also acknowledged the national turmoil surrounding police brutality.

"The national narrative around policing has brought intense scrutiny to our profession," he said. "Policing must involve and reflect the community, something I know the Boise Police Department is committed to and one of the core values that drew me to seek out this opportunity."

Lee also promised to listen to concerns from community members and said he is "committed to a culture of transparency, accountability and servant leadership."

Speaking directly to the citizens of Boise, Lee made a pledge:

"Know that I am called to serve as your chief of police to help protect this community, preserve its amazing values and culture and ensure that as it grows in size, it feels connected and welcoming to all people."