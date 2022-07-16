City of Meridian gains new autism treatment center

The center will provide ADA-based health treatment services, also known as applied behavior analysis, for Meridian youth with autism.

A new center supporting children and teens with autism opened Thursday in Meridian.

The center, operated by 360 Behavioral Health, will provide ADA-based health treatment services, also known as applied behavior analysis, for Meridian youth with autism. 360 Behavioral Health is one of the top autism service providers in the United States.

According to research done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, 1 in 54 children in the U.S. are impacted by autism.

Using Idaho's 2018 population estimates, this would mean more than 8,000 children are affected by autism in the Gem State. However, that estimate is based only on cases that have been diagnosed; many other potential cases are likely going undiagnosed.

Those statistics show there is a growing need for autism treatments in Idaho.

The treatment programs are designed to increase functional language and communication, improve skills related to attention and focus, and decrease problem behaviors.

The goal-focused plans are customized for each individual and built around their unique interests and strengths. During the sessions, skills are broken down into easier-to-understand steps, using both structured and fluid opportunities, and positive reinforcement to help facilitate learning.

Idaho recently became the 47th state to require insurance coverage for autism treatment and intervention, meaning if a child is diagnosed with autism and has healthcare insurance through a health plan, the insurance provider is mandated to help cover the costs.

