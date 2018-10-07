BOISE - Within the walls at the Saint Alphonsus Life flight Network Communication Center, calls for helicopters and planes from across the Northwest are taken.

"We see everything from gunshot wounds, motorcycle crashes, car crashes," said Scott Rairigh, Life Flight Network Customer Service manager. "Then we have our medical patients, the heart attack patients."

He says his crews, and all emergency responders, know that in these types of situations every second counts.

Up until recently, there was a pretty timely process in place to dispatch a Life Flight helicopter.

"The hospitals would call their transfer centers then their transfer centers would call our dispatch," said Rairigh. "The ambulances would call their dispatch then their dispatch will call either our dispatch directly or they'll call state communications."

While all of those calls are being made, they're also trying to figure out the exact location they need to get to.

"We don't fly by interstate and things like that it's all GPS coordinates," said Rairigh. "It can take anywhere from a couple minutes to five minutes."

That may not seem like a long time, but it could mean the difference between life and death.

Thanks to a new app called LFN Respond, that response time is shaved down - which helps the first responders on scene.

"Ambulance crews can be taking care of their patients, especially these critical patients where there's a lot to be done."

The app determines the ambulance's exact GPS coordinates or address.

That vital information is sent to dispatchers at Saint Alphonsus, and within a minute a helicopter is assigned.

While not every flight has a happy ending, health officials are hoping this app will help increase those happy endings.

"It's not the best experience but then you might fly that one person that you were doing CPR on and they walk out of the hospital a week later and that makes it worth it," Rairigh said.

First responders are also able to track where Life Flight is so they'll know exactly when they'll touch down and help care for patients who are in critical condition.

© 2018 KTVB