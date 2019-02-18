HAILEY, Idaho — Pet lovers are celebrating the grand opening of a new animal shelter in Hailey.

The new Animal Adoption and Humane Education Center is holding an open house on Presidents Day between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It replaces the old Mountain Humane facility which had been used for the past 37 years.

The new shelter is located at 101 Croy Creek Road in Hailey. There will be lots of activities for people to enjoy Monday, including tours of the 30,000 square foot campus.

Mountain Humane's Executive Director, Jo-Anne Dixon, DVM, says "It is because of the dedication of our community and donors that our new campus has become a reality. This vibrant community hub will be a vital tool to helping us achieve the goal of making Idaho a no-kill state by 2025."



The new facility will more than double the number of pets housed and speed up the adoption process. Mountain Humane aims to increase the number of annual adoptions to almost 1,500 by 2021. They estimate this will result in more than 1,000 healthy, adoptable pets per year being saved from euthanasia.



One of the highlights of the new facility is the Education Barn.

“Complete with an interactive room for kids to do crafts and activities to help them learn valuable lessons by working with animals, our new humane education center will be a catalyst for compassion,” said Mountain Humane Associate Director Brooke Bonner. “In addition to children's programs, it can also seat up to 150 people for workshops, trainings, and other public education events, making it a valuable addition to the community."

Here is the Grand Opening Agenda and Activities:



11:00 a.m. - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

11:15 a.m. - Building Tour

12:00 p.m. - Dog Training Demonstration

12:15-3:15 p.m. - Building Tours every half hour

3:30 p.m. - Dog Training Demonstration

4:00 p.m. - Yappy Hour (beer, wine, & music in the barn)



Throughout the day:

Scavenger hunt with prizes

Coffee, hot chocolate, and nibbles in Christie's Cat Cafe

Selfies with Mountain Humane mascots Bernard and Miss Kitty