Nevada marijuana shop causes concern among Idaho officials

A cannabis store is opening in Jackpot in September. That has some officials in Twin Falls worried because marijuana is illegal in Idaho.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A pot shop opening in northern Nevada is raising concerns just across the Idaho state line where marijuana is illegal.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in mid-September is opening a dispensary in Jackpot, Nevada, about 45 miles south of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Thrive marketing director John Erminio tells The Times-News that the company plans to tell customers the two states view pot differently.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall says he's concerned about marijuana-using drivers on the road that connects the two cities.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter says deputies have been sent to drug recognition school to spot drivers operating under the influence of marijuana.

