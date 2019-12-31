BOISE, Idaho — The University of Nevada Wolfpack and the University of Ohio Bobcats will face off on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl but the two teams had a friendly competition on Monday in the Albertsons Tackles Hunger Event.

Both football teams raced to see who can build the most food boxes for the Idaho Foodbank in the least amount of time at Bishop Kelly High School. The boxes are filled with food that's easy for families to prepare like dehydrated potatoes and rice.

By the time both teams are finished on Monday night, they are expected to fill 40,000 food boxes.

Kevin McDonald, the executive director of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, said this friendly competition is a way for the players to give back and support the communities they are visiting.

"As they come into each community they want to leave something behind," McDonald said. "Football teams and most college teams are really sensitive to the fact that they are supported by local communities. So, they want to do something for those communities and to be able to come to the bowl game and feed a lot of people in our area is important to them."

In addition to the 40,000 food boxes expected to be filled Monday night, sponsors of the event, including Simplot and Agro Beef are expected to donate an additional 20,000 food boxes.

This is the second time that the event has been part of the Potato Bowl festivities.

The event is the first of a series of bowl game festivities that both the Wolfpack and Bobcats will be a part of this week, which all leads up to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

