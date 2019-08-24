BURGDORF, Idaho — Firefighters alongside aviators and a local incident management team are working on hot spots and containment for the Nethker Fire that threatened the Burgdorf Hot Springs.

The fire was ignited by lightning on Aug. 4, and by Aug. 24 is 98% contained. The Nethker Fire is still 2,355 acres in size.

Warren Wagon Road and Burgdorf/French Creek Road are now open for public travel.

Crystal Mountain Road is still closed so firefighters can continue to fight the fire.

All trails that cross through the burn area are still closed, as well as, Jeanette Campground, Burgdorf Campground and the Burgdorf Guard Station.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in effect. Restricting the use of recreational drones and private aircraft.

Fire wood cutting in the area is not permitted yet. The smoke has been settling into Burgdorf, Secesh Meadows and Warren in the evenings and then clearing out every morning.

The USDA Forest Service advises the public to stay on the main roads when traveling through the area and that there is no need to call in fire activity because firefighters are on-site.

