Storm impacts: Over 70,000 without power; WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum

Nearly 30,000 Puget Sound Energy and Snohomish County PUD customers are without power amid high winds as of Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning.

KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.

Power outages

Puget Sound Energy is reporting nearly 30,000 customers without power as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Seattle City Light is reporting another 13,256 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD is reporting nearly 28,382 without power.

Seattle Public Schools announced it was closing some schools Wednesday due to the power outages.

The schools include:

Cascadia Elementary School

Wedgwood Elementary School

Robert Eagle Staff Middle School

Nathan Hale High School

THREAD: Due to power and HVAC outages at some of our buildings this morning, school is canceled today, Nov. 30, 2022, at the following locations: pic.twitter.com/JVFDgtZKv2 — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) November 30, 2022

The Wind Advisory for Everett, Tacoma, Bellevue, Seattle and surrounding areas expired Wednesday at 7 a.m. These areas can expect wind speeds of up to 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The High Wind Warning for San Juan County, western Whatcom County and parts of Skagit County expired at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Current outages in that area include south of Bellingham, on Guemes Island, outside of Skagit City and in the Day Creek area.

Gusty, southerly winds should diminish by Wednesday afternoon, according to the KING 5 Weather Team.

Road closures

Eastbound Interstate 90 lanes were closed through Snoqualmie Pass at North Bend early Wednesday morning due to "multiple spinouts and collisions." WSDOT said there is snow and ice on the roadways and advised travelers of added travel time and delays.

Eastbound I-90 was re-opened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. While eastbound remains open (with chains required), westbound I-90 was closed near Cle Elum due to a major collision just after 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A semi-rollover crash closed all southbound I-5 lanes near Lake Samish Wednesday morning. The scene was cleared and the lanes were reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

Before you head over the mountains, make sure to check pass conditions as closures are possible and chains may be required at times.

The Washington State Department of Transportation may close one direction or both directions of a pass if severe weather or collisions warrant a closure.

Here's how to check if the passes are open or closed in each direction before you hit the road: