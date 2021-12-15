Nearly 1,700 without power in downtown Boise, Bench

Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., officials said.

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people are affected by a power outage in Boise Wednesday morning.

The outage began at about 11:45 a.m., and is affecting downtown, portions of the Boise Bench, and Garden City. A total of 1,695 customers are without electricity, according to Idaho Power.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, and crews are working to get it restored as quickly as possible. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., officials said.

The outage may be affecting some traffic lights. Drivers should treat all non-functioning signals as a four-way stop.

