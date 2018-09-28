BOISE — NBC “Today Show” star Al Roker visited Boise Friday morning to surprise a local radio host with the trip of a lifetime.

Mix 106 morning host Charene Herrera has always wanted to go to a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Since her uncle introduced her to the team when she was young, Herrera has been a Steelers fanatic.

Before the big surprise, Roker did live weather reports throughout Friday’s edition of The Today Show.

As the show came to an end, Roker busted through the studio door at Mix 106 and surprised Herrera in front of a national audience.

Roker quickly informed Herrera that she would be headed to the Steelers game against Baltimore this Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

At that point, deafening cheers filled the room.

"When I saw Al Roker, instantly I knew something was going on, but it didn't quite register that it was going to be Pittsburgh Steelers and a trip of a lifetime," said Herrera.

Cherene won't be going to the game alone, she will be joined by her uncle.

She says, that's the man who created her Steelers fandom at a young age, and the person she has shared so many football memories with since.

"Making those memories, when I was young and a lifelong fan and to do this together really is pretty special. I don't want to get choked up, it's just pretty special," said Herrera.

