BOISE, Idaho — National Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14, as it represents the first three digits of the mathematical constant 3.14, and falls on Albert Einstein's birthday. It is also a good excuse to talk about and eat pie.

Brainly, the largest online homework help community, surveyed 900 American students about math and pi, and found that math is not as universally disliked as expected.

Results of the survey are listed below:

Students' favorite subject in school:

1. Math (26.4%)

2. Science (20.3%)

3. English (20.1%)

4. Social Studies or History (18%)

5. Other (15.2%)

Top 5 States Where Math is Students' Favorite Subject:

1. New Jersey (41.7%)

2. Massachusetts (41.6%)

3. New Hampshire (37.6%)

4. Maryland (36.5%)

5. New York (36.2%)

Students' knowledge of pi:

74% of students said they are confident they know how to write the number for pi

55.3% of students could identify the first 5 digits of pi

34% of high school students who said they knew how to write pi, chose the wrong option

30.5% of students know that pi is defined as the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter

49.1% of the students know that pi is an irrational number

Students' favorite pie flavors:

Chocolate (22.7%)

Apple (22.1%)

Lemon meringue (15.9%)

Blueberry (12.3%)

Cherry (8.4%)

None (18.6%)

