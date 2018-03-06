NAMPA - Officials with the City of Nampa say access to Idaho Center Boulevard, the westbound Interstate 84 on-ramp and the I-84 underpass at the Garrity Boulevard exit are expected to be open again at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The underpass was shut down Friday morning, after a water main break that resulted in a sinkhole opening up on the roadway.

Since the break, City of Nampa staff and contractors have been working to repair the damaged roadway. Crews were on schedule to complete paving and begin marking the lanes Saturday night.

About 85 loads of asphalt was removed over a 600-foot area, and about 90 truckloads of asphalt - 9 inches deep - were laid.

The exact cause for the pipe failure is still unknown. The break was a split on the bottom side of the pipe, according to Nampa Deputy Public Works Director Nate Runyan. The pipe itself is estimated to be ten years old, but that type of pipe is typically meant to last up to 100 years.

Idaho Center Boulevard will reopen after the Idaho Transportation Department gives final approval to the repair work.

Titanium Excavation has worked to assist with the pipe repair. Idaho Materials & Construction worked to remove the damaged asphalt and lay new pavement.

In a statement released Saturday night, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling praised the work of those companies as well as the oversight by Paragon, HDR, and the city's water and street department staff.

"Due to the quick response from our water department, there was minimal reduced water flow and no water outages due to the water main break. The inconvenience was minimized due to the quick work of the contractors," Kling said. "Our community can be proud of the great workers who gave their best to get the busy area at Garrity and I-84 open so quickly."

