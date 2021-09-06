Nampa woman killed in head-on crash on Interstate 84 near Payette

According to Idaho State Police, the driver of an SUV crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into a semi truck.

BOISE, Idaho — One person is dead after the driver of an SUV collided with a semi truck on Interstate 84 Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police were called to the scene at 5:29 p.m. to investigate a fatal crash on I-84 at milepost 4.4, just east of Payette.

Investigators say Katheryn Laframboise, 67, of Nampa, was driving eastbound in a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport when her she crossed through the median and into the westbound lanes of traffic. Her SUV struck a 2019 Cascadia 126 Freightliner head-on. It was driven by a 52-year-old Florida man.

Police say the semi driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. His condition was not released.

Laframboise died from her injuries at the scene.

ISP says both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

