BANKS - A Nampa woman was killed Wednesday in a collision that also sent six children to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of Idaho 55 and the Banks-Lowman Road at 3:35 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police, 30-year-old Kristine Stapleton was on the Banks-Lowman Road when she failed to yield to traffic while turning onto Idaho 55. Stapleton's Altima was struck by a Ford passenger van towing a U-Haul trailer.

The van was carrying two adults and a dozen children who were part of a youth rafting trip.

Stapleton died from her injuries at the scene.

Six children riding in the van suffered minor injuries, and were taken to local hospitals. Stapleton and everyone inside the van was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Cascade Raft and Kayak helped get the uninjured children back home to the Treasure Valley.

ISP Sgt. Ken Beckner said the intersection - which has a stop sign for cars on the Banks-Lowman Road, but no traffic light - is only going to get busier as more people head up to the area in the summer. The junction with Idaho 55 is often the site of long backups, as cars on the Banks-Lowman Road wait for a break in the highway traffic to make a turn.

"Obviously, with the summer months, we have a lot of traffic headed up and down State Highway 55. This is a very busy intersection," Beckner said. "Just remind people to take their time, come to a complete stop at intersections and make sure they're driving safely. "

Idaho State Police, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Horseshoe Bend Fire Department and the Boise County Sheriff's Office responded.

The crash blocked the southbound lane of Idaho 55 for about three hours.

