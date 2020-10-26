Nampa woman dies in hospital days after rollover crash

The 34-year-old was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police say.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who was badly injured in a rollover south of Greenleaf has died, the Ada County Coroner says.

Tannessa J. Abbott, 34, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Friday, nearly a week after the crash.

According to Idaho State Police, Tannessa Abbott was riding as a passenger when the wreck happened Oct. 18 on Friends Road. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Scotty Abbott, was headed south when he veered off the road onto the shoulder.

The driver overcorrected and the car rolled, ejecting both Scotty and Tannessa Abbott. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Scotty Abbott died in the hospital later that day.