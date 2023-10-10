Moving day comes for Nampa Ukrainian Welcome Center

The center is moving to another location in Nampa to continue service for Ukrainians seeking assistance.

BOISE, Idaho — Shortly after the war in Ukraine started, people escaped the dangers of war. Ukrainian refugees came to Idaho and soon realized the struggles of living in a different country. To help those coming into the state, the Ukrainian Welcome Center opened its doors at the Lighthouse Rescue Mission building in Nampa, but it is moving to a new location.

The center announced on Oct. 9 that they have started moving into its new home at 3004 E. Flamingo Ave. Nampa, near the Garrity exit.

They said in a news release this will allow them to continue service for Ukrainians, " As needs have changed for Ukrainians, the Ukrainian Welcome Center has worked to adapt it services to meet the needs of Ukrainians arriving to Idaho."

The Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees (IAUR) began providing services to refugees after the war broke out.

"We were responding to a crisis, people were coming to the USA on humanitarian parole, and needed access to basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter," Director Tina Polishchuk said.

The center said that after some time, the IAUR collaborated with the Boise Rescue Mission, the Nazarene community and other organizations to create the Ukranian Welcome Center.

They said the Boise Rescue Mission donated the Lighthouse Rescue Mission building to be used as the center. Since the organization's opening, the center has provided education, food, hygiene products and a place of community, as KTVB previously reported.

The center said within 19 months, they have served more than 570 people and more to come, but they are moving locations because they are changing their plan.

"The 'United for Ukraine' program has allowed UWC to work proactively to educate sponsors on how to best welcome Ukrainians so that they are not without the basics when they arrive," Polishchuk said. "We've moved from crisis intervention to crisis prevention, and for this reason we don't need a facility quite so large."

The Boise Rescue Mission Board said the Lighthouse Rescue Mission Building may be used to help provide service to elderly homeless people.

Moving is expected to be finished by the end of the month, according to the center.

