Nampa Subaru dealership unveils new test-drive terrain park

If you're going to buy an all-wheel-drive car, "you should be able to test drive it off-road," the dealership said.

NAMPA, Idaho — A dirt track isn't a common feature at car dealerships where they prefer to keep vehicles squeaky clean.

But there's now one at the Idaho Center Auto Mall in Nampa.

Treasure Valley Subaru on Thursday announced the opening of its new off-road, test-drive terrain park next door to the dealership.

"If you're going to buy an All-Wheel-Drive Subaru, you should be able to test drive it off-road," the dealership said in a news release.