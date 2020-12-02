Nampa third-graders spend Valentine's visit connecting with seniors

The students spent the day making valentines, reading books together, sharing lunch, and having conversations with the seniors.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa teacher is helping spread the love in the week leading up to Valentine's Day.

At elementary schools, the holiday typically features kids making and swapping valentines with each other.

But Kate Van Tassel, who teaches third grade at Snake River Elementary, wanted to switch things up this year.

Her students are currently learning about community in social studies, so Van Tassel got the idea to help them make connections with an important part of the community with a visit to the Nampa Senior Center.

Her third-graders spent the day making valentines for the seniors, reading books together, sharing lunch, and having conversations.

Van Tassel said she thinks the kids can learn a lot from the seniors, and those at the senior center seemed to get a kick out of having the students visit.

"I think they were anxious to interact with the kids and I think it can make them feel younger and bring back memories from when they had their own children," she said.

The seniors also helped the third-graders design mailboxes to collect their valentines later on Friday.

Student Miguel Reza said he wanted to come back to the senior center for more visits in the future.

"We got to come here on the bus and talk to the seniors and get to know them more," he said.