Six Nampa students awarded $3,000 scholarships from Mayor's Golf Tournament

In 20 years of the Mayor's Golf Tournament, more than $215,000 has been raised for scholarships and youth programs in Nampa.

NAMPA, Idaho — Six college-bound students from Nampa high schools were each awarded $3,000 scholarships Friday from the annual Mayor's Golf Tournament.

The 20th-annual tournament raises money for the Mayor's Teen Council, summer youth golf programs in Nampa and provides scholarships to senior high school student golfers towards the college of their choice.

The Nampa Golf Commission awarded the $18,000 in scholarships from the support of local sponsors, 33-hole sponsors and the 33 teams who participated in the tournament at the Centennial Golf Course.

Since the event began, more than $215,000 for scholarships and youth programs in Nampa have been raised.

Local sponsors for the Nampa Mayor's Golf Tournament included CapEd Credit Union, Texas Roadhouse, Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Republic Services, TDS Fiber, Homes of Idaho, Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center.

The six college-bound students each receiving $3,000 scholarships from the tournament are listed below:

Camden Chandler, Skyview High School

Christian Collins, Skyview High School

Jayde Nielson, Columbia High School

Kaedence Jenning, Nampa High School

Sean Murphy, Skyview High School

Allison Shupert, Columbia High School

Following the 2021 event, nine local students were each awarded $2,000 in scholarships.

Todd Durbin, June York, Steve Wilson, John Nielsen, Craig Stensgaard, Fred Sutton and Clint Beers are the current members of the Nampa Golf Commission. Councilman Victor Rodriguez represents Nampa City Council on the Golf Commission.

For more information on the Mayor's Golf Tournament, visit the City of Nampa's website by clicking here.

