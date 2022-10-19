x
Nampa State of the City to be shared by Mayor Kling, live at 11:30 MT

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling will deliver the state of the city address at 11:30 a.m. MT at the Nampa Civic Center.
Credit: City of Nampa
Nampa mayor Debbie Kling at the 2021 State of the City address.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling will deliver the 2022 state of the city address at the Nampa Civic Center, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m as part of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce's luncheon.

The community is encouraged by the mayor to attend in-person, or watch the livestream of the address on the City of Nampa's YouTube channel or Facebook page. Those interested can also stream on KTVB.com.

Nampa formed a municipal government and incorporated as a town in 1891. By 1900, its population reached 800. Nampa is now Idaho's third-largest city, with a population of 100,200, according to the 2020 census. 

Kling won re-election last year. This is her fifth year in office.

