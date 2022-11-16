x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nampa School District teacher placed on administrative leave

The incident did not take place on school grounds or with a student, according to Nampa Police Department Public Information Officer Carmen Boeger.
Credit: Nampa School District
Nampa School District

BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Nampa School District (NSD) has been placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with two felonies.

Jefferson Davis, a math and special education teacher at West Middle School in Nampa, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on two felony charges: video voyeurism (Idaho State Code: 18-6605) and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object (Idaho State Code: 18-6608).

The incident did not take place on school grounds or with a student, according to Nampa Police Department Public Information Officer Carmen Boeger.

The victim, who is over the age of 18, was "unconscious or asleep" at the time of the incident, according to an indictment filed on Nov. 10.

According to NSD officials, Davis was not arrested on school property and has not been in a classroom since Oct. 21, 2022. He first started teaching at the middle school in 2014 as a special education teacher.

NSD is cooperating with law enforcement and has no other comment on the matter at this time.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

   

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

I18-6608 - Forcible Penetration by Use of Foreign Obj

I18-6609(2) - VIDEO VOYEURISM

Arrest Date (Agency)

11/16/2022 07:53 PM

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

The 208 for Nov. 21: BPD former captain, Egyptian Theatre, stoplight funeral

Before You Leave, Check This Out