Nampa School District teacher placed on administrative leave

The incident did not take place on school grounds or with a student, according to Nampa Police Department Public Information Officer Carmen Boeger.

BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Nampa School District (NSD) has been placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with two felonies.

Jefferson Davis, a math and special education teacher at West Middle School in Nampa, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on two felony charges: video voyeurism (Idaho State Code: 18-6605) and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object (Idaho State Code: 18-6608).

The victim, who is over the age of 18, was "unconscious or asleep" at the time of the incident, according to an indictment filed on Nov. 10.

According to NSD officials, Davis was not arrested on school property and has not been in a classroom since Oct. 21, 2022. He first started teaching at the middle school in 2014 as a special education teacher.

NSD is cooperating with law enforcement and has no other comment on the matter at this time.

