Nampa launches reimbursement incentive program for downtown restaurants

Nampa Development Corporation announced an incentive program for new or expanding restaurants in downtown Nampa to receive reimbursements for approved projects.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa's division, Nampa Development Corporation (NDC), announced Thursday an incentive opportunity for new or expanding restaurants in downtown Nampa.

The program offers food-related business owners the opportunity to apply for grant funds to partially reimburse up to 50 percent on certain projects undertaken by the business.

The intention is to incentivize the creation of new jobs, attract new food-related establishments and assist in the economic growth of downtown Nampa.

Building or business owners interested in the incentive program are encouraged to submit applications that demonstrate a sustainable vision for their establishment. Some NDC approved projects eligible for reimbursement include (but are not limited to) grease interceptors/traps and City of Nampa permit fees.

The City of Nampa said that disbursements are on first come, first served basis, until funds are depleted.

Additional information, including the program details and application, can be found on the NDC website.

About Nampa Development Corporation:

The Nampa Development Corporation is a non-profit Urban Renewal Agency (URA) dedicated to the revitalization and growth of downtown Nampa. The mission of the Urban Renewal District (URD) is to revitalize the city through strategic investment in the URD by the NDC and private developers.

The tool provides a dedicated source of funding and a specialized funding mechanism for infrastructure improvements that may not otherwise be recognized and provide financing for activities in designated areas to spur redevelopment where it might not otherwise occur without the partnership of public investment.

Over the past fifteen years, NDC has facilitated over $40 million in redevelopment projects, including the revitalization of downtown Nampa and various industrial and commercial projects throughout the city.

Some projects include the Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building, Nampa Public Library, downtown parking structure, downtown plaza and the redevelopment of Lloyd Square Park.

