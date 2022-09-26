Missing, endangered man found, Nampa Police say

Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses.

NAMPA, Idaho — Update: Nicholas was found.

Nampa Police have located a man who was reported missing from Nampa Monday night.

Nearly five hours after he was reported missing, Nampa Police shared on Facebook that he had been found.

"With the help of this amazing community and the positive power of social media (it does have some good uses), Nicholas has been located safe," the post read. "THANK YOU, Nampa for caring about each other!"

Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.

According to police, Nicholas has the mentality of approximately 10 years old. He was last seen walking in the area of Franklin and Birch around 5:15 p.m.

