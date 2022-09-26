x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing, endangered man found, Nampa Police say

Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses.
Credit: Paul Boehlke/KTVB
Nampa Police

NAMPA, Idaho — Update: Nicholas was found.

Nampa Police have located a man who was reported missing from Nampa Monday night.

Nearly five hours after he was reported missing, Nampa Police shared on Facebook that he had been found.

"With the help of this amazing community and the positive power of social media (it does have some good uses), Nicholas has been located safe," the post read. "THANK YOU, Nampa for caring about each other!"

Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.

According to police, Nicholas has the mentality of approximately 10 years old. He was last seen walking in the area of Franklin and Birch around 5:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 9:55 p.m. With the help of this amazing community and the positive power of social media (it does have some...

Posted by Nampa Police Department on Monday, September 26, 2022

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Gas prices in Boise area drop over past week, but that trend may end soon

Before You Leave, Check This Out