NAMPA, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old boy missing in Nampa.

Marquise J. Clark has autism, and has been missing overnight. He was last seen at about 8 p.m. Monday in north Nampa.

Marquise is about six foot and 220 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green beanie, gray hoodie, a black coat with a hood, and either green shorts or black pants.

Anyone who spots the teen or knows where he is should immediately contact Nampa Police.