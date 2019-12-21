NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department has found a missing nine-year-old child who went missing early Saturday afternoon.

Police say Amarion Loveland, who has autism and ADHD, was last seen walking away from the 3300 block of Airport Road in Nampa. He was later found safe at about 2:30 p.m.

Amarion was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, possibly no shirt, and jeans, according to Nampa Police.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

