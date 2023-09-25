Nampa police search for gas-siphoning thief

Nampa police are asking the public for help finding a man that they say stole gasoline on two separate occasions.

NAMPA, Idaho — A man was caught on camera stealing gasoline in Nampa last week on two separate occasions, according to Nampa police.

In a social media post, Nampa Police Department (NPD) said they are searching for a "pretty recognizable" man that stole gasoline from a business on the 3000 block of Caldwell Boulevard.

NPD said the man siphoned gasoline from someone's tank before he, along with the container of stolen gas, were picked up by an unidentified driver in a white SUV.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the individual - stating that the man's "facial hair and ponytail are pretty recognizable, not to mention the excellent quality of the first photo."

#CommunityCrimeFighters do you recognize him? Let’s just say his facial hair and pony tail are pretty recognizable, not... Posted by Nampa Police Department on Thursday, September 21, 2023

If you know the man in the photo or have any information regarding the incident, contact Nampa Police Department at (208)343-COPS. There is also an option to remain anonymous and possibly earn a reward. You can also leave a tip at www.343cops.com or via the P3 app.

