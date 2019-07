NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are dealing with a moose on the loose Tuesday morning.

"Well that’s not the typical cow call we handle here in Nampa," the department posted on Twitter. "We don’t have moose in our neck of the woods, but we do today!"

Officers were able to get the moose out of traffic and corral it in a resident's backyard.

The department says the moose is being "patient" as officers wait for Idaho Fish and Game officers to arrive.

