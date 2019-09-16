NAMPA, Idaho — Domestic violence continues to affect millions of people across the country. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, on average 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Nampa Police Department has customized one of its patrol vehicles to help raise awareness and encourage those in need to seek help.

“The customized vehicle is an outward representation of an inner commitment to serve and protect our community,” said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff. “A vehicle will not stop domestic violence, but it is our goal to bring awareness to the community and educate those in need about resources available.”

The department is working with community partners like the Nampa Family Justice Center to educate the public about the resources available to domestic violence victims.

The Nampa FJC is dedicated to ending family violence and sexual assault through prevention and response. It provides comprehensive, client-centered services in a single location and serves the City of Nampa, Canyon County and surrounding areas.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, please reach out for assistance: Nampa Police Department (208-465-2257), the Nampa FJC (208-475-5700) or the Idaho Domestic Violence Hotline (800-669-3176).