Nampa Police Department treats 16-year-old boy to a special 'Happy Birthday' driveby

Officers drove by the boy's home Thursday night in their patrol cars with their flashing lights on full display.
Credit: NPD
The Nampa Police Department posted a very special "Happy Birthday" wish to a 16-year-old boy on its Twitter page Friday.

NAMPA, Idaho — In this time of social distancing and stay-at home orders, the Nampa Police Department shared an uplifting moment on its Twitter page Friday.

The tweet reads: "We helped save a 15 year old's life in January. Last night we were honored to help his family wish him a Happy 16th Birthday."

The department posted a minute-long video of officers driving by the boy's home Thursday evening in their patrol vehicles with their flashing lights on full display.

In the video, you can hear the song "Happy Birthday" blaring into the night, and as the officers drive the boy's home they yell out a birthday greeting.

At the end of the video you hear the boy exclaim "that's awesome, thank you!"

