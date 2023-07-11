Nampa Police: Missing 15-year-old 'located safe'

The Nampa Police Department on Wednesday said the 15-year-old boy it was searching for "has been located safe."

NAMPA, Idaho — UPDATE: The Nampa Police Department on Wednesday said the 15-year-old boy it was searching for "has been located safe."

Police on Tuesday said Tyler Jay Gardner was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person back in February. Tyler does not have any long-term relationships in Nampa, and was only in the city "for a short time before he left."

Tyler's family received reports he had been in Kuna, with one report indicating he was at a skatepark in the area, according to Nampa Police.

The police department said it "exhausted all of the leads" and its resources in an attempt to locate Tyler. Meridian Police's SRO also assisted with leads, but did not find any information.

Officials turned to the public on Tuesday for help in locating Tyler. Nampa Police said there was no activity on Tyler's phone.

On Wednesday, police said "thank you to all who helped" in efforts to find Tyler safely.

