Nampa Police looking for 15-year-old missing since February

Police on Tuesday said Tyler Gardner was entered into NCIC as a missing person in February. The 15-year-old is described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy named Tyler Gardner who reportedly walked away from a group home.

Police on Tuesday said Tyler was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person back in February. Tyler does not have any long-term relationships in Nampa, and was only in the city "for a short time before he left."

The 15-year-old is described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. According to Nampa Police, Tyler's family received reports he has been in Kuna, with one report indicating he was at a skatepark in the area.

The police department said it has "exhausted all of the leads" and its resources in an attempt to locate Tyler. Meridian Police's SRO also assisted with leads, but did not find any information.

Now, officials are seeking the public's help in locating Tyler. Nampa Police said there has been no activity on Tyler's phone.

Police are working with Health and Welfare, as well as Tyler's family to find the missing 15-year-old.

Anyone who knows Tyler, has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Nampa's dispatch center at 208-465-2257.

"Tyler, if you are seeing this, we are concerned and want to make sure you are ok. Please contact us, day or night," Nampa Police said on social media.

MISSING JUVENILE:

Tyler Jay Gardner, 15, 5’09”, 160#, blonde/hazel.

We are looking for your help to locate a missing juvenile who walked away from a Nampa group home. We have exhausted all of the leads and resources to attempt to locate him and hope our community will assist. pic.twitter.com/bNqmxm8Nkm — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) July 11, 2023

The Nampa Police Department is looking for your help to locate a missing juvenile who walked away from a Nampa group... Posted by Nampa Police Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.