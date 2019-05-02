NAMPA, Idaho — A detached shop building burned to the ground early Tuesday morning, but fire crews were able to keep the flames from jumping to the house nearby.

The fire in the outbuilding started at about 3:30 a.m. on Northside Boulevard between Ustick Road and Cherry Lane.

Neighbors told KTVB they woke to an orange glow in the sky and peered outside to see the building completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from two agencies quickly responded, and worked to keep the fire from spreading. It was too late to save the shop building, which was completely destroyed.

The people who live on the property were not hurt. It's unclear what sparked the fire.

