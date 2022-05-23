Nampa newborn on road to recovery after battle with covid

“She's just this beautiful little soul that just got a bad entrance into the world and she's just a fighter,” said Carli Valentine, Ostara’s mother.

NAMPA, Idaho — Ostara Clure, a newborn from Nampa, was hospitalized with severe COVID-19 at seven weeks old back in January.

Today, she is still hooked up to oxygen, but she is making huge strides. Her mother, Carli, said she found her voice, is rolling around, and is at a healthy weight again.

“She's just this beautiful little soul that just got a bad entrance into the world and she's just a fighter,” said Carli Valentine, Ostara’s mother.

After a rollercoaster, both physically and emotionally, in a Salt Lake City hospital, Ostara was discharged at the end of February and came back home to Idaho. Since then, at-home therapies and ensuring Ostara stays healthy have consumed the family's lives.

Valentine said her daughter had a very severe case of covid-19 and after running multiple tests and scans doctors did not find any underlying health issues that made it worse.

“She is doing outstanding. She is working on getting off oxygen, should be off the beginning of August,” Valentine said. “She's off the feeding tube so that is outstanding and taking bottles like a vulture now. She's doing great in every single way. She's growing, she's doing pt and doing better with body muscle. If she could get through that, I truly believe she could get through anything in life.”

Valentine’s message for other parents is to protect your little ones at all costs during this pandemic. She thanked everyone who reached out, prayed, and donated to their go fund me. She said she is really grateful for the support.

