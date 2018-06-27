NAMPA -- A mobile home in Nampa is a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 28 4th Street North, just off Northside Boulevard, when a nearby resident called 911. By the time firefighters arrived around 5 a.m., the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say no one was living in the trailer at the time, and no one was hurt. The mobile home had recently changed hands, so only a few belongings were inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Witnesses reported hearing a loud "pop" around the time the fire started.

Mobile home burns on 4th Street North Mobile home fire 01 / 07 Mobile home fire 01 / 07

Nampa Police say they have dealt with issues in that area before, so officers had patrolled through overnight before the fire started, just to keep an eye on it. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary at that point, officials say.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but remain on scene putting out hotspots. KTVB has a crew on scene, check back for updates.



© 2018 KTVB