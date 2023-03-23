Water to start down Ridenbaugh Canal April 5

Once canals start filling, water levels will change daily. The Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District reminds everyone to keep children away from canals.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District will begin filling its canals April 5, the district announced Thursday.

At 3 a.m. on April 5, water will start down the head of the Ridenbaugh Canal from the Boise River near Barber Park. The NMID also plans to begin charging up its pressurized irrigation systems on that date. It will take several days to fill the entire system and check for leaks. The expected date for making water deliveries is no earlier than April 17, the NMID said.

The NMID supplies pressurized irrigation water to more than 17,000 parcels in Ada and Canyon counties, including 479 subdivisions, over about 69,000 acres of agricultural and residential lands.

The NMID Board of Directors decided on the April 5 startup date for 2023 irrigation during the board's March 21 meeting.

"District water managers are very excited to see the change in the weather patterns that have brought the abundant moisture to our water-supply basin," the NMID said in its news release. "We are very hopeful that the wet spring and still-growing snow pack will provide ample water supplies for our patrons for 2023. The drought conditions we experienced the last two years led to somewhat shortened water seasons. Hopefully we can turn this pattern around in 2023."

Once canals start filling, water levels will change daily. That will usher in what the NMID warns is a "very dangerous period for children and adults," as canal water is cold and currents are fast. District officials remind everyone of the following:

Keep children away from canals.

Swimming and other recreation in canals is forbidden.

NMID canals are private property; playing in a canal or along its banks is trespassing under Idaho law.

To help bring in water in the system in a timely manner, people who live along irrigation facilities are asked to keep rights of way open and to not obstruct those areas with items such as landscaping materials, vehicles, fences and patio equipment.

People who live in the Nampa city limits who have questions about pressurized irrigation delivery are advised to check with the City of Nampa Water Works division at 208-468-5860.

More information about the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District is available on its website.

