WEISER -- A Nampa man died after he was hit by a train near Weiser Sunday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Jorge Perez was walking on the railroad tracks back to the area where he was camped when the collision happened.

Perez died from his injuries at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office urged people to stay off of the tracks, and pay attention to their surroundings.

"The railroad tracks are private property and you should not be on them," sheriff's officials wrote in a release.

