Nampa man shot, suspect arrested in 'gang-related' incident

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Mecheal Pearl of Meridian with charges including aggravated battery with a gang enhancement.

BOISE, Idaho — A shooting in Nampa left one man injured and another arrested after what they believe is a gang-related event that happened Sept. 25, police said.

Nampa Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of 13th Ave. S. They received a call from a local hospital of a 46-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Michael Pearl of Meridian. Police say they found Pearl in Ada County on Sept. 26 and arrested him.

Pearl faces charges of aggravated battery with a gang enhancement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, exhibition or use of a deadly weapon, and probation violation.

After the man who was shot was released from the hospital, police say he was also arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, police said. His name has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.

